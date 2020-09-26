Gurley Avenue:
- Is closed at the intersection with Fifth Street through Oct. 18 for the installation of a new water main as part of the 2020 Pavement Management Schedule project funded by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
Fifth Street:
- Is closed from Highway 59 to Gurley Avenue through Oct. 18. Also, Green Avenue is closed at its intersection with Fifth Street. The closures are for the installation of a new water main as part of the 2020 Water Main Replacement Project funded by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
Third Street:
- Is closed from Highway 59 to Gurley Avenue from Monday through Oct. 18 for the installation of a new water main as part of the 2020 Water Main Replacement Project paid for by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
Warren Avenue: Is closed from 10th Street south to the end of the road Monday through Oct. 2 for street repairs associated with the 2020 Pavement Management Schedule funded by Penny Power.
