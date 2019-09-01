ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito
Thursday: Cereal or yogurt
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Cereal or yogurt
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito
Thursday: Cereal or yogurt
Friday: Maple long john
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick
Wednesday: Yogurt and Nutri-Grain
Thursday: Waffle bites
Friday: Muffin and string cheese
SECONDARY
and WESTWOOD
SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Green chili breakfast burrito with has brown rounds
Wednesday: Hard or soft shell taco with refried beans
Thursday: Mini deep dish 3-cheese pizza with Grog’s bean salad
Friday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy and dinner roll
ELEMENTARY
SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges
Wednesday: Gold Fish grilled cheese with tomato soup
Thursday: Mini deep dish 3-cheese pizza with Grog’s bean salad
Friday: Breakfast burrito with has brown rounds
