ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito

Thursday: Cereal or yogurt

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Cereal or yogurt

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito

Thursday: Cereal or yogurt

Friday: Maple long john

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick

Wednesday: Yogurt and Nutri-Grain

Thursday: Waffle bites

Friday: Muffin and string cheese

SECONDARY

and WESTWOOD

SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Green chili breakfast burrito with has brown rounds

Wednesday: Hard or soft shell taco with refried beans

Thursday: Mini deep dish 3-cheese pizza with Grog’s bean salad

Friday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy and dinner roll

ELEMENTARY

SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges

Wednesday: Gold Fish grilled cheese with tomato soup

Thursday: Mini deep dish 3-cheese pizza with Grog’s bean salad

Friday: Breakfast burrito with has brown rounds

