Discuss a New York Times bestseller tonight
The Campbell County Public Library’s November book discussion will examine Nathaniel Philbrick’s “In the Heart of the Sea.”
A National Book Award winner for nonfiction and New York Times bestseller, the novel tells the tale of the whale ship Essex that was sunk by an angry sperm whale leaving the crew to drift for more than three months in small boats. Ron Howard’s 2015 film starting Chris Hemsworth and Cillian Murphy was based on the novel.
Philbrick has written other books, including “Mayflower,” “The Last Stand” and “Sea of Glory.”
The discussion begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the library, 2101 S. 4J Road. People are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks.
The library also will host a Zoom discussion on the book at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The discussions are free and have been made possible through a Campbell County Community Public Recreation District grant.
4-H and FFA groups accepting donations
People have time to donate hats and mittens for the upcoming winter season.
The University of Wyoming Extension Campbell County 4-H and Coal Country Future Farmers of America are asking people to donate hats, mittens and gloves to kids and others who need them.
They can be dropped off at the following locations:
- UW Extension Campbell County 4-H office, 412 S. Gillette Ave.
- All First National Bank locations
- First Northern Bank of Wyoming, 200 S. Kendrick Ave.
- Campbell County Recreation Center, 250 Shoshone Ave.
- Coal Country FFA at Thunder Basin High School
- Campbell County Public Library Wright Branch, 305 Wright Blvd.
The drive runs through Friday.
For more information, call Celeste with Campbell County 4-H at 307-682-7281.
Library to show movie ‘Suffragettes’ on Sunday
November’s Amazon Movie Day at the Campbell County Public Library is “Suffragettes,” starring Meryl Streep.
The film is inspired by true events about women who were willing to sacrifice everything for equality in early 20th century Britain.
The showing is from 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday at the library, 2101 S. 4J Road.
Admission is free.
Amazon Movie Day is made possible by a Campbell County Community Public Recreation District grant.
Local church collects for holiday children’s effort
Operations Christmas Child will be back this year.
The project partners with churches across the world to deliver shoeboxes filled with school supplies and hygiene items to children in need.
Campbell County residents can drop them this year off from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday at Calvary Community Church, 631 N. Commercial Drive.
People also can create a shoebox online at samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline.
Since 1993, more than 178 million children in more than 150 countries have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox.
Learn to shop on a budget this season
The Campbell County Public Library is giving people a chance to learn how to spend wisely this holiday season.
University of Wyoming Community Development Extension educator Michelle Vigil, who has been teaching local fall and winter “Money Monday” classes, will focus next on money-saving strategies for holiday shoppers.
Topics will include online shopping, where to find the best deals and how to stretch your holiday buck.
The class is from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 23 at 2101 S. 4J Road.
The event is free to attend.
For more information, call 307-687-0115.
