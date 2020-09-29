Catch a couple of Halloween classics
Cam-plex will be showing a series of movies to put people into the Halloween mood.
- It will first run “Young Frankenstein” at 7 p.m. Oct. 9. The Mel Brooks- written and directed comedy stars Gene Wilder, Madeline Kahn and Marty Feldman. Tickets are $9.
- At 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Cam-plex will replay the Nick Dear production of “Frankenstein” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller. Tickets are $13.
- Cam-plex will then show “Hocus Pocus” with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy at 2 p.m. Oct. 11. Tickets are $9.
All three movies will be shown in the recently remodeled Cam-plex Heritage Center Theater.
Holiday bazaar is back on tap at Cam-plex
The Fur Kids Foundation will host its annual holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
Dozens of vendors are expected to participate, offering products ranging from custom-made jewelry to chocolate.
While other fundraisers have been canceled or rescheduled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, foundation volunteer Mary Ellen Young said it’s important the bazaar goes on. It’s important for the organization and the vendors who rely on trade fairs as their secondary or primary income.
“I think people are very excited about it,” she said. “People are tired of being locked up.”
The event was going to be held at the Ramada Plaza, but because of health restrictions it needed a larger space.
Proceeds will go toward paying for the use of the Central Pavilion and to the Fur Kids Foundation.
About $4,000-$5,000 was raised at last year’s bazaar. Young hopes to raise the same amount or more.
Masks will be optional, but there will be social distancing guideline signage up as well as hand sanitizer available.
For more information, contact Young at 307-363-1131 or visit furkidsfoundation.org.
Dancing with the Gillette Stars is Oct. 10
The YES House Foundation’s annual Dancing with the Gillette Stars fundraiser is coming soon.
The event is Oct. 10 at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center’s Equality Hall. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and entertainment.
Participants will compete for the Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice awards and The Almighty Dollars Vote.
Attendees also will see a Michael Jackson impersonator as part of the event’s “Back to the ’80s” theme.
For more information, contact YES House Foundation Director Mary Melaragno at 307-686-0669 ext. 103, 307-696-3670 or mmelaragno@yeshouse.org.
Local candidates on menu for luncheon
Residents can meet and listen to Gillette City Council and Campbell County Commission candidates at the next Campbell County Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
The luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at Cam-plex Energy Hall with food catered by The Railyard.
Tickets are $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.
To reserve a seat, contact Tracy Matthews at 307-682-3673.
Attending chamber mixer could pay off
The Gillette Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the fifth anniversary of the First Northern Bank of Wyoming building during its October mixer.
The free event is from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 15 at 200 S. Kendrick Ave.
The first 100 people will get $5.
Banquet for Resource Center is Oct. 15
The Women’s Resource Center will host its annual fundraiser in a couple of weeks.
It will host a banquet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center Equality Hall.
The guest speaker is New Life Ministries founder and chairman Steve Arterburn, who will talk about men and abortion.
Prepare for a spooky good time
The Campbell County Public Library will host a couple of Halloween-related family events this month.
The first is a horror party at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the library’s teen room.
The library will then put on family fright nights Oct. 26 and 27.
Children and their families can dress in their favorite costumes and join the library’s children staff for a night of ghost stories, skits and music.
The library was granted a variance from the Wyoming Department of Health to allow up to 125 people to attend.
Tickets are free and can be picked up at the library’s children’s desk starting Oct. 17.
The events are free to attend, but donations of nonperishable food items will be collected for the Soup Kitchen on each night.
Ranch rodeo coming to Cam-plex
The Northwest Ranch Cowboys Association Finals Rodeo will be in Gillette Nov. 6-8 at the Cam-plex Central and East pavilions.
The association includes members from Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
For tickets and other information contact Mike McInerney at 307-287-0966.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.