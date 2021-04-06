AVA hosts multiple events this week
The AVA Community Art Center is hosting a ceramics workshop and two social mixers this week.
- Saggar firing workshop: On Thursday, Will Lopez will lead the first of two workshops on saggar firing from 3:30-5 p.m. People will need to bring three or four pieces of their own bisque fire work to the workshop, where they will learn to burnish a pot and use underglaze applications. At a second workshop slated for April 15, they will participate in the firing process and finish their work. Tickets for each workshop are $75 for AVA members and $80 for nonmembers.
- Photography exhibit: From 6-8 p.m. Thursday, AVA will have a reception for local photographers who have work exhibited at AVA. For a look at the photos, visit avacenter.org/store/c89/Photography_Exhibition.html. The event is free and open to the public.
- “Music and Mugs:” From 6-9 p.m. Friday, AVA will host “Music and Mugs,” an evening where people can listen to local music, enjoy a brew from Big Lost Meadery and buy beer steins, mugs and small ceramic items made by regional potters. Tickets are $10 at the door and $8 if bought before the event. For more information, call 307-682-9133 or visit avacenter.org.
Master Gardeners to talk seeds and trees
The Campbell County Master Gardeners will host two discussions on seeds and trees Saturday.
The first class is from 10 a.m. to noon with speakers talking about seed packages and zones, seed saving (i.e. what seeds can be saved and how to clean and process seeds for storage), seed starting and taping. People also will learn how to use the University of Wyoming Extension Office’s seed library.
The other presentation is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. and feature a talk by John Ball about the benefits of having a diverse tree canopy and on trees Gillette should consider adding to its surroundings.
Ball is a professor in the South Dakota State University Department of Agronomy, Horticulture and Plant Science and the author of “Trees! An Illustrated Field Guide.”
The class is at 2101 S. 4J Road.
To sign up, call 307-687-0009.
Ducks Unlimited will hold fundraiser
Ducks Unlimited will host its annual banquet from 4:30-10 p.m. Saturday at the Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
The event will feature raffles, auctions and games.
Tickets are $35 each, $60 for a couple and $30 for people younger than 18.
For more information visit ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Gillette-Dinner-41706 or contact Mark Bunney at 307-680-4963.
Casino Royale comes to Cam-plex Saturday
The Gillette College Foundation will host a Vegas-style fundraiser known as Casino Royale beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at Cam-plex Energy Hall.
There will be live and silent auctions, along with games of chance for people to play including blackjack and roulette. Win “funny money” and turn those winnings into tickets that will be drawn for prizes.
Attendees also can grab a bite to eat from a number of food stations like baked potato and pizza bars.
Tickets are $100 each and $1,000 for a reserved table of eight.
For more information, visit gillettecollegefoundation.org or contact Heidi Gross at 307-681-6400 or hgross@sheridan.edu.
Learn more about health care costs
The Campbell County Public Library’s monthly Money Monday will focus on helping those dealing with health care expenses.
Michelle Vigil, University of Wyoming Community Development Extension educator, will give tips on how to understand health care insurance lingo and determine fixed and flexible health care costs.
Attendees will receive a resource sheet to help forecast how much they will need to save for medical costs that are above their premiums.
Money Monday is from 6-7 p.m. next week at 2101 S. 4J Road and is free to attend.
For more information, call 307-682-3223.
