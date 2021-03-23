For the first time in four months, the Powder River Symphony will perform for the public.
On Sunday, musicians from across the state, along with Sturgis and Rapid City, South Dakota, will present a program called “Conductor’s Favorites.”
The final performance of the season begins at 3 p.m. at the Cam-plex Heritage Center Theater.
“It’s a great room for acoustics,” said Powder River Symphony Board President Norm Curtis about the venue. “The staff is great to work with out there.”
The symphony will perform the following pieces chosen by Director Steven Trinkle: “Academic Festival Overture” by Johannes Brahms; “Peer Gynt Suite #2” by Edvard Grieg; and Felix Mendelssohn’s “Symphony No. 5, The Reformation,” a piece written in 1829-30 to honor the 300th anniversary of Augsburg Convention, the confession of faith to the Lutheran Church that was presented to Emperor Charles V of the Holy Roman Empire.
“We’re just thrilled we can do it,” said Genie Burkett, who plays percussion and timpani.
About 45-50 musicians will perform, which is down from the usual 60-70 because of COVID-19 pandemic.
The musicians will have their own music stands as they continue to practice social distancing on stage even with the recent revocation of health guidelines restricting indoor event gatherings.
Hand sanitizer will be provided at the concert and masks are strongly encouraged.
Although more in Campbell County have been vaccinated for COVID-19 and the pandemic is easing up locally, there are a lot of unknowns, Burkett said. As a result “we want to be safe and our audience to be safe as well.”
The group performed a couple of shows this season, including “Mother’s Day in September” on Sept. 13. That show, which had 20-25 musicians, received “rave reviews,” Curtis said.
The symphony’s next performance was “Old and New World” on Nov. 15. Both shows were at Cam-plex.
The symphony had to cancel its Jan. 10 performance because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the late fall and early winter.“The board felt it was in the best interest of everyone if we just cancel,” Burkett said.
Powder River Symphony also moved its shows from Thunder Basin High School to Cam-plex this season.
TBHS is a “very nice performance space,” Burkett said, but “it was just a little too close to comfort, I think, for most people.”
The board is trying to set dates and venue for next season, which could be at Cam-plex again.
Tickets for Sunday’s performance are $22, $17 for seniors and military, and free for people younger than 16 with a paying adult.
Tickets are available on the Cam-plex website.
For more information, visit http://prsymphony.org/ and the Powder River Symphony’s Facebook page.
— News Record Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.