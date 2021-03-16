RV show parks at Cam-plex this weekend
People can catch a peek of that recreational vehicle they’ve been dreaming about getting to take on a summer road trip.
The Eastside RV’s Summer Fun Show is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
For more information, call 307-686-1435.
AGT percussion group to perform at Cam-plex
Recycled Percussion is bringing its act to Gillette this month.
The group is known for its high-energy drumming, smashing guitar sounds and DJ spinning.
Recycled Percussion performed on “America’s Got Talent” and has appeared across the country, including Las Vegas.
The group will perform at 6:30 p.m. March 23 at the Cam-plex Heritage Center Theater.
Tickets are $12 and can be bought at camplex.secure.force.com/ticket#/.
Get ready for this year’s Cupcake Wars
People can sign up for the 10th annual Campbell County Public Library Cupcake Wars.
There are two divisions, adult and junior (under 18), and categories for edible and non-edible cupcakes.
Non-edible cupcake submissions need to include the participant’s name and phone number, cupcake title and photos of cupcake-making supplies, the contestant and the cupcake itself.
Edible submissions will need to include the same submissions as non-edible, but also include the cupcake’s flavor.
People can submit their edible or non-edible cupcake photos to library@ccpls.org by April 4.
Non-edible submissions will be judged via Facebook while edible cupcake nominees will go before a panel of six judges.
Winners will be announced on Facebook.
A $75 gift card will be awarded to the winners of each category and division.
For more information, call 307-687-0009.
Catch a film about UW’s 1943 NCAA title
March’s Movie Day will examine the University of Wyoming’s 1943 national college basketball championship.
“Cowboys: The story of the 1943 Wyoming Championship Basketball Team” will be be shown from 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday at the Campbell County Public Library, 2101 S. 4J Road.
The documentary includes interviews with the legendary Kenny Sailors, Jimmie Reese and Tony Katana.
The 1943 team represents the only men’s basketball national championship for UW.
Movie Day is made possible by a Campbell County Community Public Recreation District grant.
For more information, call 307-682-3223.
Casino Royale to take place next month
The Gillette College Foundation will host its annual Vegas-style fundraiser known as Casino Royale.
The event begins at 6 p.m. April 10 at Cam-plex Energy Hall.
There will be live and silent auctions and a slate of games for people to play, including blackjack and roulette. Win funny money, then turn those winnings into tickets that will be drawn for prizes.
People also can grab a bite to eat from a number of food stations like a baked potato bar and pizza bar.
Tickets are $100 each and $1,000 for a reserved table of eight.
For more information, visit gillettecollegefoundation.org or contact Heidi Gross at 307-681-6400.
