Take amateur ham radio classes this month
People can take free beginning classes in ham or amateur radio Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings this month.
Sponsored by the Northeast Wyoming Amateur Radio Association, the classes are designed to help people prepare for technician licenses, an entry-level certification that allows people to legally operate radios within the amateur radio frequencies.
The classes are from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Feb. 23 at the George Amos Memorial Building, 412 S. Gillette Ave.
On Feb. 27, people can take a license test consisting of 35 multiple-choice questions pulled from a 500-question pool. They can miss nine of the questions and still pass.
There is no minimum age to be a licensed amateur radio operator, but youth must be able to grasp the concepts presented and pass the test.
Classes are free, but there is a $15 testing fee and a $35 license fee.
The classes will offered in-person and via Zoom. Students opting to attend virtually will be expected to attend the entire session and have their cameras turned on.
The classes are presented by NEWARA and will be based on the free “No-Nonsense Technician Class License Study Guide” written by Dan Romanchik, KG6NU, that is available at kb6nu.com/study-guides.
For more information, contact David King at 307-689-7477 or wy7dk@arrl.net, or visit the Northeast Wyoming Amateur Radio Association’s Facebook page and website newara.org.
Kids can create their own Valentine’s crafts
Kids can go to the Campbell County Rockpile Museum and pick up a craft bag to create their own Valentine’s Day-themed crafts and cards.
Children ages 5-12 can pick up a bag that will be available starting Saturday at the museum, 900 W. Second St.
Valentine Crafts-to-Go is the last 2020-21 winter Family Day event.
For more information, call 307-682-5723 or visit rockpilemuseum.com.
Campbell County 4-H to host bingo fundraiser
The University of Wyoming Extension Campbell County 4-H will host its annual chili and bingo dinner fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Cam-plex Central Pavilion. Food will be served at 5:30 p.m. while bingo goes from 6-8 p.m.
Aside from chili there will be pulled pork, baked potatoes, soups and cookies.
As for bingo, the costs are $3 for one card, $5 for three cards and $10 for six cards. There also are special games, like corner bingo, that are $1 a card.
Up to 250 people can attend the event, in compliance with statewide public health health orders.
The price of admission is a donation.
Proceeds from the event benefit Campbell County 4-H.
People also can sign up to bring food and drop it off by Wednesday at 412 S. Gillette Ave.
For more information, call 307-682-7281.
Book discussion to examine English novel
Campbell County Public Library’s February’s book discussion will be on “The End We Start From” by British author Megan Hunter.
The story evolves around an alternate modern-day London that is submerged below flood waters, and a woman and her baby are forced to leave their home to look for safety. The story traces fear and wonder as the baby grows, thrives and is content against all odds in their journey.
The book is available at the library.
The discussion will take place in person at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 and 6 p.m. Feb. 17 on Zoom. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines need to be followed for the in-person event.
Call 307-687-0115 for the Zoom link.
The event is made possible by a Campbell County Community Public Recreation District grant.
