Virtual art auction and gala is Friday
The AVA Community Art Center is hosting its 19th annual Art Auction and Gala this week.
The event will be held online because of COVID-19, said AVA program director Will Lopez.
The gala will start at 6 p.m. Friday and will be shown on its Facebook and YouTube pages. Bidding in the virtual art auction began Monday and it will close at 8 p.m. Friday.
There are 45 works of art in the exhibition from 27 regional artists, such as Brooke Mack, Hannah Mooney, Chris Amend and Lopez.
Money raised will go toward continued support of AVA and the artists who contributed to the fundraiser.
People also will have a chance to win a $50 gift certificate if they send a note on AVA’s website about “Why Art Matters” to them and the community.
For more information, visit avacenter.org.
Christian school to host annual fundraiser
The Heritage Christian School will host its annual benefit dinner and auction from 4:30-9 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
The school will honor past alums. It has been 35 years since the school has been at its 510 Wall St. Court location.
Normally, the school plans for 400 people to attend, but the pandemic will limit attendance this year. The school is looking into creating online streaming options to allow people to stay home and participate, said school saffer Monica Rye.
There will be homemade chili, soup and desserts served, along with live and silent auctions and a gun and cash raffle.
Most of the money raised goes to the school.
Public health guidelines will be followed.
Tickets are $10. Gun and cash raffle tickets are $50.
If people can’t come but want to contribute, there is a donate button on the school’s website, hcsgillette.org/index.html.
For more information, call 307-686-1392 or email contact@hcsgillette.org.
Enter raffle to win a chocolate basket
People have a chance to win some delicious chocolate just in time for Valentine’s Day.
The Campbell County Public Library Foundation has started a raffle where people can win a chocolate basket.
Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The drawing is at 4 p.m. Feb. 10.
For more information, call 307-682-3223.
Get ready for a night of laughing for a cause
The Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation will host its annual Chuckle for Charities from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 6 at Cam-plex Energy Hall.
This year’s theme is “Saturday Night Live” with a local twist.
Tickets are $75.
GARF recently received a variance to allow up to 280 people to attend.
Guests will need to adhere to social health guidelines like wearing masks. There will be separate entrances and exits and temperatures will be taken at the doors.
GARF Executive Director Margie McWilliams is encouraging people to buy tickets before the day of the event so it can know how much food to order.
For more information, call 307-686-8071.
