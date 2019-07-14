Theresa Anderson, a junior, and Jennette Anderson, a sophomore, were listed on the Dean’s List at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, for earning at least a 3.5 GPA as full-time students.
Lindsey Locken of Gillette has earned her Bachelor of Science, Business in Human Resource Management degree from Western Governors University, an online, nonprofit university.
