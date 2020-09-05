Cameron Anderson of Gillette graduated this summer from Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota, with a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in strategic leadership.
Anderson will be among those honored at the college’s commencement ceremony in September as part of the Class of 2020.
Ariel Rap of Gillette is among the medical students in the 23rd class of the University of Wyoming’s WWAMI Medical Education Program.
The WWAMI (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho) students are all from Wyoming.
Students were presented with their white coats and stethoscopes by their respective college mentors at the medical school’s stethoscope ceremony during the orientation/immersion week. They were then able to meet with their mentors in their respective mentor groups. Receiving their first stethoscopes, along with white coats, signifies the beginning of their journey toward becoming physicians.
The WWAMI students started the wilderness medicine portion of their immersion curriculum Aug. 27, where they will obtain their Wilderness First Responder certificates. The students will resume classroom instruction Monday.
Hayden Sylte, son of Thomas and Melanie Sylte, Gillette, received the Development Foundation Honor Scholarship at North Dakota State University in the amount of $1,000. The scholarship recognizes high academic achievement.
Sylte plans to major in engineering. In high school, he was active in basketball and baseball.
