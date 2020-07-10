For some, summer just wouldn't be complete without at least one visit to a classic car show.
Local residents can scratch that its Saturday at the annual Frontier Auto and Relics Museum's fifth annual Show & Shine Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Two blocks of downtown streets will be used for the show this year: Ross Avenue between Second and Third streets and Third Street between Ross and Richards avenues.
The show is free to attend and there also is no fee to enter a car. It is a show and shine, so there will be no judging. Guests will also listen to music and can buy food from vendors.
If anyone wants to enter a car, they should show up from 8-10 a.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 307-686-5667.
