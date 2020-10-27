Theater offers Free Admission Thursdays
Thanks to donations from local businesses, Gillette Foothills Theatres will offer Free Admission Thursday for the next six weeks (excluding Thanksgiving) starting this week.
It’s made possible by donations from Greg’s Welding and Campco Federal Credit Union, and local volunteer group 307 Patriots has partnered with the theater to host the event.
The list of movies that will be shown has not been finalized, said Shelby Bachtold of 307 Patriots, but they will be family friendly films.
This week, the movie begins at 6 p.m. Those who attend will be entered to win a movie theater-themed gift basket. Also, with a purchase of any size drink, people will get a free hot dog.
For more information, call the theater at 307-682-6766.
Discussion will address domestic violence
The Prairie Sky Venue will host a discussion on domestic violence.
Shawna McDonald, Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation prevention education coordinator, along with Sheri Merchen and Melissa Noel, will speak at Thursday’s discussion starting at 6:30 p.m. at 1120 Highway 50.
Admission is $15 or a donation.
The discussion is part of the Mountain Movers Speaker Series hosted by IntentionED. IntentionED is a nonprofit organization that puts on workshops and conferences that brings in speakers who’ve climbed proverbial mountains on issues that the events address.
For more information, call 307-622-9200 or visit intentioned.org.
Play some Xbox at the library
The Wright Public Library is giving kids an opportunity to come down and play some Xbox.
The library has 20 games, including Call of Duty, Plants vs. Zombies and a variety of sports games. They are free to play, but there can only be up to four people playing at one time.
The entertainment will start at 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at 305 Wright Blvd.
To sign up, call 307-464-0500.
Veterans Day Parade is on for Nov. 11
The 17th annual Veterans Day Parade will be held this year beginning at 1 p.m. Nov. 11.
It will begin at the corner of Second Street and 4J Road and travel east on Second Street.
If anyone is interested in having an entry in the parade, they can pick up the forms at American Legion Post 42, 200 Rockpile Blvd., or contact Linda at 307-680-8341 or Sandie at 307-680-2982.
Library to show movie ‘Suffragettes’
November’s Amazon Movie Day at the Campbell County Public Library is “Suffragettes,” starring Meryl Streep.
The film is inspired by true events about women who were willing to sacrifice everything for equality in early 20th century Britain.
The showing is from 1:30-4 p.m. Nov. 15 at the library, 2101 S. 4J Road.
Admission is free.
Amazon Movie Day is made possible by a Campbell County Community Public Recreation District grant.
Workshop will help you shop on a budget
The Campbell County Public Library is giving people a chance to learn how to spend wisely during the upcoming holiday season.
University of Wyoming Community Development Extension educator Michelle Vigil will focus on money-saving strategies for holiday shoppers at November’s “Money Monday.”
People can listen to Vigil from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 23 at the library, 2101 S. 4J Road.
The event is free to attend.
For more information, call 307-687-0115.
