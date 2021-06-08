Auto museum will host vintage camper show
The Frontier Relics and Auto Museum is the home of many classic automobiles, but on Saturday visitors can see other unique vintage machines.
At least 12 classic campers, including Shasta travel trailers, will line up along Ross Avenue for the museum’s first Vintage Camper Show.
It’s loosely a show and shine event, so people can bring their vintage trailers on the day of the event, said Brianna Brewer with the museum.
The event will happen from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Rusty Bucket of Rozet will set up a food concession trailer at the show, which Brewer said is expected to become and annual event.
For more information, call 307-686-5667.
Elks Lodge to put on bingo fundraiser
The Gillette Elks Lodge is the place to be for bingo fans Saturday.
The night starts with a hamburger dinner at 5:30 p.m., then bingo begins at 6:30 at the lodge, 4054 E. Boxelder Road.
Dinner costs $5 and it’s $10 to play bingo.
Proceeds will go to the Elks Lodge, which could use it for a variety of programs like high school scholarships.
For more information, call 307-682-0333.
Meet former local sheriff turned author
Former Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputy and author Curt Wendelboe will be in Gillette this weekend.
Wendelboe began his law enforcement career in the 1970s in South Dakota towns bordering the Pine Ridge and Rosebud Indian reservations. He later moved to Campbell County, where he was a sheriff’s deputy for more than 25 years.
Wendelboe will talk about “Death Through Destiny’s Door,” the fifth book in his “A Spirit Road Mystery” series. He also will read an excerpt from the book, sign autographs and sell books.
He will be at the Campbell County Public Library at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Get ready to rock at popular summer camp
Campbell County kids have a chance to attend the Rock N Roll Roots Music Camp at Cam-plex next week.
The music will be based on the formative years of rock and roll. Students will learn about the styles of performers ranging from Buddy Holly to The Beatles.
Hillcrest Elementary School will loan instruments for students to use during the camp if they don’t have their own.
At the end of the camp, participants will put on a concert for family and friends.
The camp is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from June 14-18 at the Cam-plex Heritage Center.
At 7:30 p.m. June 18 will be a performance by campers and the Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra.
The camp is $50 to attend and is for children ages kindergarten through high school senior. Students are required to bring lunch each day.
Tickets to the orchestra performance is $15.
To register and buy concert tickets, visit the Cam-plex website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.