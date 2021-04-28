Campbell County’s annual severe summer weather class is back.
It will be happening from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, but will be done virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The webinar will describe how tornadoes develop, how to make storm reports to the National Weather Service and local officials and storm safety guidelines.
The class is part of the National Weather Service's Skywarn program where volunteers provide timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the NWS.
To register, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1705863018172390157.
