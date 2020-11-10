Banquet to assist local faith-based group
Second Chance Ministries will host a banquet at Cam-plex Wyoming Center Frontier Hall on Thursday.
Second Chance Ministries is a faith-based organization that assists people recently released from prison to transition into society again.
It provides resources they need to get jobs, transportation and housing.
It makes a real difference in the life of these people coming out of prison, said Second Chance Ministries volunteer Karen Maple.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6.
The banquet will feature live and silent auctions with a variety of items like a Winchester Model 70, a dinner at Devils Tower Gulch Restaurant and a family membership at The 307 Range.
Tickets to attend are $10. Any tickets bought for the April 2 fundraiser that was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be honored.
In the past, the event has raised about $5,000 to $7,000 for Second Chance Ministries.
For more information, call 307-682-3148 or 307-680-8317
Catch a performance of the local symphony
The Powder River Symphony Orchestra will give a double bass performance from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Cam-plex Heritage Center.
“Old and New World” will feature Mark Bergman, who will perform the Vanhal “Double Bass Concerto.”
Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors and military, and is free for students younger than 16 years old.
Face coverings are encouraged and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
For more information, call 307-257-5105.
Discuss a bestseller at local library
The Campbell County Public Library’s November book discussion will examine Nathaniel Philbrick’s “In the Heart of the Sea.”
A National Book Award winner for nonfiction and New York Times bestseller, the novel tells the tale of the whale ship Essex that was sunk by an angry sperm whale leaving the crew to drift for more than three months in small boats.
Ron Howard’s 2015 film starting Chris Hemsworth and Cillian Murphy was based off the novel.
Philbrick has written other books, including “Mayflower,” “The Last Stand” and “Sea of Glory.”
The discussion begins at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at the library, 2101 S. 4J Road. People are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks.
The library also will host a Zoom discussion on the book at 6 p.m. Nov. 18.
The discussions are free and have been made possible through a Campbell County Community Public Recreation District grant.
4-H and FFA groups ask for donations
The University of Wyoming Extension Campbell County 4-H and Coal Country Future Farmers of America are asking people to donate hats, mittens and gloves for kids and others who may need them this winter.
They can be dropped off at the following locations:
- UW Extension Campbell County 4-H office, 412 S. Gillette Ave.
- All First National Bank locations
- First Northern Bank of Wyoming, 200 S. Kendrick Ave.
- Campbell County Recreation Center, 250 Shoshone Ave.
- Coal Country FFA at Thunder Basin High School
- Campbell County Public Library Wright Branch, 305 Wright Blvd.
The donation drive runs through Nov. 20.
For more information, contact Celeste with Campbell County 4-H at 307-682-7281.
Festival of Trees to be held Nov. 20-22
The 29th annual Festival of Trees will be held Nov. 20-22 at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center in Gillette.
A main fundraiser for the Campbell County Healthcare Foundation, the event has raised more than $1.5 million over the years for local health care initiatives and programs. The festival features themed and decorated trees, elf trees and wreaths that are auctioned off.
- Nov. 20: The first day of the Festival of Trees is Senior Day from 9-11 a.m. for seniors only; from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. it’s open for all to see the trees and wreaths; 6-8 p.m. is the event’s kickoff. All events this day are free to attend.
- Nov. 21: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. is free open viewing; 5-10 p.m. is dinner and a live auction, which is a ticketed event.
- Nov. 22: Family Day from noon to 4 p.m., admission is one canned food item.
For tickets and more information, visit gillettefestivaloftrees.com.
