The Thunder Basin High School Speech and Debate Team attended both the Jackson Hole Extemporaneous Debate Tournament and the Jackson Hole Teton Invitational last week.
The Jackson Hole Extemporaneous Debate hosted seven schools and had 21 entries. TBHS's contestants placed as follows:
- Riley Meester, fifth place
- Chandler Nannemann, semifinalist
The Jackson Hole Teton Invitational hosted 31 schools and 501 entries. Thunder Basin's teams performed as follows:
4A Sweepstakes: second place
Dylan Coleman: impromptu, third place; oratory, second place; drama, semifinalist
Anna Talbott: program oral interpretation, second place; poetry, fifth place; super congress, fourth place
Dylan Coleman and Anna Talbott: duet, fourth place
Laura Murphy: super congress, fifth place
Riley Meester: big question debate, first place; oratory, fifth place
Kane Clements: humor, semifinalist; impromptu, semifinalist
Chris Caldwell: poetry, semifinalist
