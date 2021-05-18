Library to host book discussion this week
The Campbell County Public Library will discuss “The Sum of Us” by Heather McGhee from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the library, 2101 S. 4J Road.
An online Zoom discussion will be held from the same time Wednesday. Call 307-687-0115 for the Zoom link.
McGhee explores the concept of the “zero-sum paradigm,” which is an idea where someone believes one person’s loss is another’s gain. She shows how this thinking has played a damaging role in all sectors of American life.
The in-person event follows social distancing guidelines and masks are required.
Comedy showcase will leave you in stitches
The Gillette Community Theatre is hosting a comedy event this week.
In “Rise and Shine, Summer Grove,” characters Pat White and Pat Gray come to a television studio to record a public service announcement for their groups’ national convention of crocheters called the “Happy Hookers.” When a pair of television anchors are knocked out and can’t go on the air, White and Gray are asked to take their places. What happens next will have the audience laughing.
The show begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Prairie Sky Venue, 1120 Highway 50.
Tickets are $10 and are available at the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce or at the door on the night of the performances. Only cash or checks are accepted.
Stock Growers group to host business talk
The Wyoming Stock Growers Association and the association’s Young Producers Assembly are hosting “Business Leadership on Your Ranch” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Ramada Plaza in Gillette.
The goal of the event is to provide the necessary tools for experienced and younger generations in the agriculture industry to impact positive change, whether it relates to their own operations, local or regional issues or national policies.
The event will begin with opening remarks by Wyoming Stock Growers Association President Scott Sims and Youth Producers Assembly President Sage Askin. They will be followed by a presentation from Dallas Mount of Ranch Management Consultants titled “Finding Your Area of Influence in the Business.”
Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, also will lead a discussion focusing on ag issues and ways families and ranchers can address policy or legislative concerns in Campbell County.
Registration opens at 10 a.m. the day of the event and costs $50. The fee includes lunch.
For more information, visit the Wyoming Stock Growers Association and WSGA’s Young Producer’s Assembly Facebook pages or wygsa.org.
Catch a cowboy-style shootout at Cam-plex
The Wyoming Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association is hosting an event this weekend that could bring in people from across the region.
“We are excited to bring cowboy mounted shooting back to Cam-plex,” said Mark Urlacher, event coordinator. “This is a family sport full of fast riding and shooting.”
Mounted contestants compete in this fast-action timed event using two .45-caliber single-action revolvers, each loaded with five rounds of specially prepared blank ammunition.
The shoot begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday and is free to attend.
For more information, contact Urlacher at 307-202-1006 or wyomingcmsa2017@gmail.com.
Cam-plex is accepting reservations for horse stalls and camp sites during the event. Horse stalls are $17 a night while camp sites are $30.80 a night. For more information, contact Heather at 307-682-0552 or heather@cam-plex.com.
