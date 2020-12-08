Join holiday festivities at the local library
The Campbell County Public Library will host a few Christmas-themed events this week.
On Thursday, it is putting on a teen cookie decoration at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Then from 4-6 p.m., Santa Claus will be making an appearance. This is followed by Craig Johnson’s annual reading of his Christmas story on Zoom or in-person at 6:30 p.m. at the library.
The events are free to the public.
The library is located at 2101 S. 4J Road.
Call 307-687-0115 to get the Zoom link.
Saturday activities help Blessings program
Thunder Basin Ford is raising money for Blessings in a Backpack on Saturday.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Thunder Basin Ford,t 1100 W. Second St.,, there will be a silent auction with last-minute Christmas gifts and an ugly sweater contest.
And if you bring a non-perishable food item or a $5 donation, you can get your picture taken with Santa.
All proceeds will go toward Blessings in a Backpack.
Catch some Christmas classics at the theater
Gillette Theatres has partnered with local businesses to some Christmas favorites this month.
On Thursday, the theater will show “It’s a Wonderful Life” with James Stewart and Donna Reed at 6 p.m. It is sponsored by Campco Federal Credit Union.
On Dec. 17, “A Christmas Story” with Peter Billingsley will be shown at 6:30 p.m. at the theater. The airing of this movie is sponsored by Core 307 Physical Therapy.
Gillette Theatres is located at 650 N. Highway 14-16.
307 Patriots host Christmas event
The 307 Patriots will be hosting a community Christmas event for families.
The event will take place from 3-7 p.m. Sunday at the Gillette Moose Lodge.
There will be Christmas Eve-themed finger foods and hot chocolate. For the kids, there will be seven Christmas-themed craft stations, including sugar cookie-making, ornaments and snowman plates.
Santa Claus will come at 4 p.m. and visit with kids. Parents will get a free photo of their kids and Santa. Each child also will get a gift from Santa.
For more information, call 307-696-0049.
Winter ranch series continues at Cam-plex
The Adon Ranch will continue with its ARP Winter Series on Sunday at the Cam-plex East Pavilion.
The series consists of five races throughout the winter.
Open riding will take place from 8-8:30 a.m., followed by exhibitions, 8:30 a.m. to noon, and the start of events at 12:15 p.m.
Contact Lex Hamm at 307-299-3771 or hammlexi@yahoo.com.
Have a talk about a Craig Johnson book
December’s Campbell County Public Library book discussion is on “Spirit of Steamboat” by Craig Johnson.
Sheriff Walt Longmire is in his office reading “A Christmas Carol” when he’s interrupted by a ghost of Christmas past — a young woman with a hairline scar and more than a few questions about his predecessor. With his daughter Cady and Undersherrif Moretti otherwise engaged, Walt’s on his own this Christmas Eve, so he agrees to help her.
The readings are at 6 p.m. in the George Amos Room Dec. 15 and via Zoom at 6 p.m. Dec. 16.
The book discussions are made possible thanks to the Campbell County Community Public Recreation Grant.
For more information, call 307-687-9227.
