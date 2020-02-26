Emerson Avenue: Will be closed between Sixth and Seventh streets through March to repair a water main that was damaged during construction work.
Richards Avenue and Rockpile Boulevard: Will be closed between Highway 14-16 and the 202 Richards Ave. alley from Friday through March 10 for placement of sewer and water lines for the new Phily Shop & Co. cheesesteak shop.
