Several students from Gillette earned degrees from the University of Wyoming at the completion of the summer semester.
The students are: Bailey M. Bridge (Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences), Matthew A. Gross (certificate and Master of Arts), Haley Darlynn Hance (Bachelor of Science), Shelby Jordyn Johnsen (Master of Arts), Hunter Kimball Jones (Bachelor of Science in Computer Science), Sadie Anne Klumb (certificate), Justin S. Mohr (BS), Kenadee J. Moore (BSFC), Barry Shannon (BS), Janell S. Uhler (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), Jenna Marie Waldner (BS), Lindy Neil Watt (certificate) and Katelyn Renae Young (certificate).
