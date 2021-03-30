National Library Week celebrated locally
The Campbell County Public Library kicks off National Library Week on Thursday, which will run through April 10.
Both Gillette and Wright locations will offer the following for patrons:
- Overdue fine forgiveness: The library will forgive up to $10 and free replacement of library cards.
- Go crafting: People can pick up a Grab and Go Craft Kit. This month’s theme is canning jar bird feeders. Kits are available Thursday.
- Photo challenge: The library will post a new photo challenge each day of the week on its Facebook page. At the end of the week, names of everyone who posted photos will be entered into a gift card drawing, thanks to the Library Foundation.
- Community scavenger hunts: People can pick up clues at the library. Once they solve the puzzle, return the solution to the library to be entered into a drawing.
Some events associated with National Library Week include:
- Jackalope Colonies Family Breakout: 3-7 p.m. Monday and 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Wright Branch, 305 Wright Blvd. Kids go into escape rooms and have a certain amount of time to solve clues. For more information, call 307-464-0500.
- Pull some strings: The Campbell County Public Library’s children’s department will put on puppet shows at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. each day from April 6-8. A third show begins at 6:30 p.m. April 8 at 2101 S. 4J Road. After that third show, “Rainbow Fish” will meet with kids.
“Rainbow Fish” are characters based on the book of the same title by Marcus Pfizer. The story is about a small fish who learns to make friends by sharing the things that are most precious to him.
Admission is free.
For more information, call 307-687-9225.
Time running out to enter Cupcake Wars
People have until Sunday to submit their entries in the 10th annual Campbell County Public Library Cupcake Wars.
There are two divisions, adult and junior (under 18), and categories for edible and non-edible cupcakes.
Non-edible cupcake submissions need to include the participant’s name and phone number, cupcake title and photos of cupcake-making supplies, the contestant and the cupcake itself.
Edible submissions will need to include the same submissions as non-edible, but also include the cupcake’s flavor.
People can submit their edible or non-edible cupcake photos to library@ccpls.org.
Non-edible submissions will be judged via Facebook while edible cupcake nominees will be sent to a panel of judges April 10. The judges are Alissa Guernsey of Pizza Carrello, Tom Murphy of the Library Foundation, Hollie Stewart of the CCPL Board, Don Bishop with Friends of the Library and Forever Sweets owner Sarah Newbern.
Winners will be announced on Facebook.
A $75 gift card will be awarded to the winners of each category and division.
For more information, call 307-687-0009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.