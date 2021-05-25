Dancers to perform at recital this weekend
Students of Dance Arts Gillette will put on their annual spring dance recital this weekend.
The show is set to the music of Cirque du Soleil, which is a Montreal, Quebec-based entertainment company known for its theatrical performers, eye-catching visuals and electrifying music.
“Each piece is unique and tells a story on its own,” according to the playbill. “Some pieces are quite character-driven while others will be more abstract in style. Each, however, is created to be theatrical and entertaining.”
The performance begins at 6 p.m. Friday at the Cam-plex Heritage Center Theater.
After the concert is a dessert reception catered by The Main Bagel.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event. The recital also will be livestreamed for $15. All tickets can be bought off the Cam-plex website.
The event is free for kids age 4 and younger.
Attend a religious revival this weekend
A Casper pastor will lead a revival at 6 p.m. Saturday at Cam-plex in the Energy Hall Ballroom.
Brad Climer of His Outpouring Church will lead a service that will feature live music, worship, praise and healing.
Climer is traveling across the state, starting in Gillette, to deliver an evangelical message, said Karen Duval, the church’s assistant pastor.
The revival is free to attend.
For more information, visit hoprevivals.com/.
Dance on through the decades at Senior Center
The Rockpile Museum is hosting fundraiser where people can dance to the music from their favorite decade between the 1950s and 1990s.
The dance begins at 5:30 p.m. June 5 at the Campbell County Senior Center, 701 Stocktrail Ave. The event also will feature a silent auction and contests for hula hoop dancing and best costumes, as well as a catered dinner and cash bar.
Tickets are $50 each and $250 for a table of six.
Ritz Rhythm Music and Hosting will provide the music.
Proceeds will go to the Rockpile Museum Association’s summer internship program.
“It should be a great time for everyone involved,” said Lucas Fralick of the Rockpile Museum Association.
Get splashed with color for a good cause
The Campbell County Prevention Council will host its first color run at 9 a.m. June 5 at Paintbrush Elementary School, 1001 W. Lakeway Road.
At different checkpoints during the the 3-mile walk/run, participants will be sprayed with neon colors.
The goal of the run is to bring awareness to mental health issues and raise money so the agency can continue to help pay for things like counseling for people who cannot afford it and funeral costs for families that have lost loved ones to suicide, said Ashley McRae, community prevention specialist for the agency.
“We are just happy with anything we can get for our community,” she said.
People can register Saturday morning prior to the start of the color run.
T-shirts are $20 for adults and $10 for youth. The entry fee without a T-shirt is a donation of any amount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.