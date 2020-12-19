Brylee Barbour graduated from Air Force Basic Training on Nov. 25 at Lackland Air Force Base.
She is 2011 graduate of Campbell County High School and attended Rawhide Elementary and Twin Spruce Junior High. She is currently stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base to begin her training.
Thank you for your service. Love you!
