Bundy Avenue: Northbound lane will be closed Friday and Saturday for utility work associated with the 2020 Pavement Management Schedule project funded by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
Gurley Overpass: Will be closed Wednesday through July 31 for the inspection and maintenance of the deck and barriers as well as replacement of broken pavement at the intersection with Lincoln Street as part of the Gurley Overpass Annual Maintenance Project funded by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
Flying Circle Drive: Will be closed from Jack Plane Lane to Shipwheel Lane through July 24 for street repairs associated with the 2020 Pavement Management Schedule project funded by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
Country Club Road: The eastbound lane is closed from Highway 59 past the east entrance to Black Hills Urgent Care through Friday for street repairs associated with the 2020 Large Patch Project funded by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
Fourth Street: Is closed from Highway 59 to Gurley Avenue through July 17 for the installation of a new water main as part of the 2020 Water Main Replacement Project paid for by Optional 1% Sales Tax money.
Sixth Street and Green Avenue: Is closed from Highway 59 to Gurley Avenue through July 24. Also, Green Avenue is closed at its intersection with Sixth Street. The closures are for installation of new water mains as part of the 2020 Water Main Replacement Project.
Sixth Street: Will be closed from Kendrick to Emerson avenues through Aug. 21 for street repairs funded by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
Seventh Street: Will be closed from Highway 59 to Gurley Avenue from July 15 to Aug. 15. Also, Green Avenue will be closed at its intersection wth Seventh Street. The closures are for the installation of a new water main part as part of the 2020 Water Main Replacement Project funded by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.