Artwork by Bethany Kindsvogel of Gillette and Nichole Wolz of Wright were among those selected for the 46th annual Juried UW Student Exhibition on May 6 at the University of Wyoming Art Museum.
The gallery walk-through is an opportunity to hear students discuss their artistic motivations, such as what drives the content of their work and why specific artistic media were chosen, and to answer visitors’ questions. The event helps students develop as professional artists and bolsters public speaking skills.
The annual Juried UW Student Exhibition is open to any student enrolled at UW or any in-state student enrolled through UW distance courses during the current academic year. For the 46th annual Juried UW Student Exhibition, 35 students submitted 100 works of art for review. From those, 49 artworks by 35 students were selected.
Jordyn Diaz of Wright and Justyn-Devin Whisler of Moorcroft were among those selected to receive True Companies scholarships for the next academic year. The $2,000 scholarships are given to children of employees of True Companies.
The scholarships can be used at any accredit four-year college or university or any accredited two-year college.
Jessica Brennan and Tiffany Killpack, both of Gillette, have been selected as new members of Phi Beta Kappa at the University of Wyoming. Brennan is an art major and Kilpack is majoring in Spanish and marketing. Both are seniors.
“To be elected, a student needs to show a balanced liberal arts education that accords with the national stipulations, and which we verify by examining every candidate’s transcript in detail,” says Eric Nye, emeritus professor in the UW Department of English and chapter secretary. “It is the one distinction prospective employers and graduate schools are swift to notice.”
Nye says members cannot apply or be nominated to PBK, but are selected by faculty members in the chapter. Membership is limited to those in the top 10% of the graduating class, but Nye says PBK members at UW are typically in the top 3 to 4%. Fewer than 1 percent of U.S. college graduates are chosen.
Saber Smith of Gillette has been elected to represent to College of Arts and Sciences in the Associated Students of the University of Wyoming.
Two Cheyenne students, Hunter Swilling and Colter Anderson were elected as president and vice president, respectively. Along with the ASUW senators like Smith, they will oversee the student government that oversees a budget of more than $1 million, including funding for a variety of student programs.
