Cam-plex is the place for rodeo this month
Cam-plex will host a couple of rodeo productions in October.
Adon Ranch will kick off its winter series at 8 a.m Sunday at the Cam-plex East Pavilion.
For information, contact Lexi Hamm, 307-299-3771.
Two weeks later, Thar Ranch Productions will host a sorting event Oct. 24-25, also at the East Pavilion.
The Thars started producing ranch sorting events in 2007 with more than 50 teams and has evolved into shows with more than 600 teams.
Contact Zane and Stacey That at 307-660-8466 or TharRanchProductions@gmail.com.
Learn about Auschwitz at Rockpile Museum
On Oct. 14, the Campbell County Public Library will host a presentation on the Auschwitz extermination camp.
Historian John Egan will give a presentation titled “The Liberation of Auschwitz: A Historical Remembrance and Memorial.”
The program begins at 7 p.m. in the library’s Wyoming Room. It’s free and open to the public, but the materials are not appropriate for students younger than high school or an advanced middle school level.
Seating is limited to 50.
The presentation will focus on the infamous Nazi extermination camp through a series of rare photographs, and Auschwitz will be placed in context of the larger Holocaust and the forces that led to it.
“Remembrance is the most powerful counter to the hatred that spawned the Holocaust,” Egan said. “Six million is more than a number. It is 6 million individual lives, families, communities. Thus, there will also be a retelling of the life stories of some of those who perished.”
Egan is a semi-retired historian who has taught at Sheridan College and the University of Kansas, focusing on the histories of the Holocaust and 20th century genocides.
Tickets for Pumpkin Splash go on sale Wed.
The Campbell County Recreation Center will host its fourth annual Pumpkin Splash on Oct. 16.
Tickets for the event go on sale at the Rec Center’s front desk starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $7 each.
The splash will include open swim with floating pumpkins, music and candy prizes. There will be a paint station where children can decorate their pumpkins.
There will be two sessions and a total of 200 tickets will be sold.
The first session runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and the second from 7-8:30 with a maximum of 100 people per session.
For more information, call the Rec Center at 307-682-8527.
Cornhole tournament to benefit Cancer Care
People who enjoy cornhole can play in an upcoming tournament.
The Team Properties Group and Summit OBGYN are sponsoring the event as part of Paint Gillette Pink month.
Entry is $20 per team with donations going to the Campbell County Healthcare Foundation’s Cancer Care Committee.
The tournament runs from 3-7 p.m. Oct. 17 at 409 W. Second St.
To register, call 307-685-8177.
‘Coco’ featured at next family movie day
The Campbell County Public Library will show “Coco” at this month’s Sunday Movie Day.
“Coco” is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated fantasy film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Disney Studios.
The story follows a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead. There, he seeks the help of his deceased musician great-great-grandfather to return him to his family among the living and to reverse his family’s ban on music.
The show begins at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the library.
Amazon Movie Day is made possible because of a grant from the Campbell County Community Public Recreation District.
Wright library will host monthly book talk
Fans of Chip and Dan Heath will gather to discuss their book, “The Power of Moments,” at 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Campbell County Public Library Wright Branch, 305 Wright Blvd.
The book explores why certain brief experiences can jolt, elevate and change people and how they can learn to create such extraordinary moments in their lives.
The discussion is free.
Boo-Fest is back on Halloween
The 2020 Boo-Fest and Trick-or-treat is good to go downtown on Halloween.
From now until the event, Gillette Main Street is selling numbers to rubber ducks that will be dropped from a Campbell County Fire Department ladder.
The ducks will each have a number on them and the duck closest to the bullseye wins. Second closest also receives a prize.
People can by a numbered duck for $5 each or $20 for five and could win $1,500 for first place and $1,000 for second place if all the ducks are sold.
The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. and ducks will be sold until 2:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
For more information, contact Jessica Seders or Stef Crawford at 307-689-8369.
Learn how to research your family history
The Campbell County Public Library in Wright will share tools and information that could help people who want to learn more about their family trees.
The course is free to attend and begins at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at 305 Wright Blvd.
