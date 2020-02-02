Caitlin Mary Casey and Meghan Anne Casey of Gillette were named to the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for the fall semester by earning a 3.5 to 3.84 GPA.
Madden Pikula of Gillette has been named to Augustana University’s Dean’s List for the fall semester by earning a 3.5 GPA or better as a full-time student.
Jackson King, Alexus Pierce and Anthony Richter, all of Gillette, have been named to the Dean’s List at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology by earning a 3.5 GPA or better as full-time students.
Macradee Miller of Gillette and Trey Fischbach of Moorcroft have been named to the Dean’s List at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota, as full-time students earning a 3.5 GPA or higher.
The University of the Cumberlands has accepted Libby Poley of Gillette for the upcoming academic year. She will be part of the UC Class of 2024.
Located in the heart of Appalachia at Williamsburg, Kentucky, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction that offers undergraduate degrees on-campus and online, along with several pre-professional, graduate and doctoral programs.
