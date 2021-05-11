Cam-plex to host cattle cutting event
The Wyoming Cutting Horse Association will be in Gillette this weekend.
The event begins at 8 a.m. daily Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Cam-plex East Pavilion.
Admission is free.
The objective in a cutting horse competition is for a horse and rider to enter a herd of cattle, separate an animal from the herd and demonstrate an ability to keep the cow from returning to the herd.
Cutting had been happening in Wright, but moved to Gillette because of a need for additional stall space, said event secretary Kelly Fraser.
For camping and stall information, contact Anne Indreland at 806-983-6426. For other information, contact Fraser at 406-539-1034.
Local kids will learn about their county
The local 4-H group will host its 43rd annual Children’s Festival on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Cam-plex Central Pavilion. It is for children up to age 8.
There will be an ambulance, law enforcement vehicles, a photo booth and more than 25 interactive booths for children to enjoy and parents to learn about the many services available in Campbell County.
“The goal of the Campbell County Children’s Festival is to remind us that the early years (from) birth through age 8 are truly learning years,” according to an event press release. “If we care about our children, then we must ensure that all young children enjoy an early childhood that prepares them to take full advantage of their educational opportunities and to become effective citizens, capable workers and loving parents of the next generation.”
Admission is free, but donations are accepted and will go toward festival expenses.
For more information, contact Kimberly Fry at 307-682-7281 or kdb10@ccgov.net.
Local Rotary Club to hold annual ball
The Gillette Rotary Club will host its 43rd annual ball on Saturday.
The theme is “A Night to Remember on Bourbon Street.” While attire is semi-formal, formal or business dress, themed Mardi Gras costumes are encouraged.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Cam-plex Energy Hall Ballroom and will consist of cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a specialty blues bar, a photo booth, silent and live auctions and dinner. At 9, The Groove Merchants will entertain guests.
The ball also will have a Big 50 raffle with a minimum prize of $5,000.
Tickets are $250 without a raffle ticket and $350 with a ticket, which can be bought from local Rotarians.
Grand prize for the auction is $20,000, second prize is $5,000 and $1,000 for third.
Proceeds from the event will go to a variety of Campbell County charities and causes, including the Salvation Army, Pilots for Christ, Climb Wyoming, Council of Community Services, Blessings in a Backpack, Rotary’s Polio Pumpkin Run and scholarships.
For more information, contact Jenn Tuomela at 307-680-1841 or Tyler Miller at 307-680-3605.
Cam-plex to host dance performance
The Just Gotta Dance Academy of Performing Arts is putting on a spring showcase from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the Cam-plex Heritage Theater.
Tickets are $11 for adults, $6 for children ages 2-5 and free for anyone younger than 2.
For more information, contact Lori Boeding at 307-689-5352 or jdgapawy@gmail.com.
Watch ‘The Graduate’ at the library Sunday
This month’s Sunday Movie Day features the 1967 classic “The Graduate,” starring a young Dustin Hoffman.
Benjamin Braddock (Hoffman) has just finished college and is already lost in a sea of confusion and barely contained angst when he becomes involved with the middle-aged mother (Anne Bancroft) of the young woman he’s dating.
The flick also brought the music of Simon and Garfunkel to a wider audience.
“The Graduate” will be shown from 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday at the Campbell County Public Library, 2101 S. 4J Road.
Amazon Movie Day is made possible because of a Campbell County Community Public Recreation District grant.
