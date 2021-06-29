AVA to host clay workshop Wednesday
The Ava Community Arts Center, 509 W. Second St., is hosting a polymer clay workshop Wednesday evening.
Christie Brazer will teach participants how to create landscapes out of the modeling clay.
The cost is $40 for AVA members and $45 for non-members.
For more information and to register, visit avacenter.org or call 307-682-9133.
College mixer to address election
The Gillette College Foundation will host a Gillette Chamber of Commerce mixer that will feature the college’s political action committee, Our Community Our College.
Committee members will meet with people to answer questions about the Aug. 17 special election.
The election will ask voters to decide for or against approval of taxing up to 4 mills to create an independent community college district centered around Gillette College. Voters also will elect seven trustees to oversee the new district, which has been billed as the Gillette Community College District.
The mixer is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the college’s main building back patio, 300 W. Sinclair St.
State to conduct outreach for veterans
The Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services across the state in July.
Sandy McFarland will be available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care.
McFarland’s Gillette office is located at 551 Running W Drive, Suite 100.
She also will make appearances in other northeast Wyoming communities:
- Sundance: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 16 at the Sundance Senior Center, 220 N. 2nd St.
- Newcastle: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Thursday in July (1,8,15 22,30) at the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 22922 U.S. Highway 85
- Hulett: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 21 at the Hulett Senior Center, 145 Main St.
To schedule an appointment, contact McFarland at 307-696-5048.
Library to put on literary scavenger hunt
The Campbell County Public Library is hosting its second annual literary scavenger hunt.
People will go to a different city park each week and look for a round, wooden block with the library’s logo on it. The blocks will have riddle clues on them. Those who complete the weekly hunt will get a sticker and be entered into a raffle, said Sarah Marrington, reference services specialist.
The prize and park sites have yet to be determined.
The hunt is scheduled to start next week.
For more information, call 307-682-3223.
