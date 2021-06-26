Riley Mitchell, Cory Myers and Logan Myers of Gillette were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall semester 2020 at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota. To qualify, they earned a 3.5 GPA or better as full-time students.
Brianna Peterson of Gillette recently graduated from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Isaac Howell, a junior at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota, has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester by earning a GPA of 3.6 or greater.
He is the son of Jason and Susan Howell of Gillette.
