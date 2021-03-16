A Crook County woman has created an event to spread the word about shopping at small and local businesses, and her timing could not have been much better for many shops needing a boost.
Kodi Nasset organized the first Woven and Home Market that will happen from 4-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Cam-plex Heritage Center Gallery. Admission is free.
There will be some Campbell County vendors, but most will be from Crook County including Nasset, who owns Linens and Littles, a business that sells homemade children’s clothing and blankets.
The event will be just days after the statewide mask mandate is lifted and restrictions on event gatherings are lifted. Finally, there is light at the end of the tunnel for people to go out and do something other than watch Netflix or play on the computer.
Part of the Woven and Home Market will be at the same time as the Northeast Wyoming Contractor’s Home Show (Saturday and Sunday) and the Eastside RV’s Summer Fun Show (Friday-Sunday).
“I’m really hopeful for a good turnout because there are a couple of other events going on at Cam-plex too,” Nasset said. “We’ll see, I guess.”
Nasset decided to put on the event after having successfully participated as a vendor in past events across Wyoming, including Sheridan.
“I don’t think anyone has done one in Gillette,” she said.
In total, there will be 35 vendors, but they will not sell their products in traditional booths. Instead, the businesses will be set up like small stores where customers can check out. The items people can buy range from locally made or sold baby clothes to toys and furniture, she said.
“I like to say, there is a little bit of something for everyone,” Nasset said.
She hopes the market will become an annual event.
It’s about “getting our names out there and letting locals know there are small shops with handmade items in the area and to support small and local shops,” Nasset said.
For more information, call 307-391-0105.
— News Record Staff
