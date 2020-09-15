State archeologist comes to Gillette
Campbell County residents can visit the Rockpile Museum and learn more about Wyoming State Archaeologist Spencer Pelton’s work at a site near Buffalo.
The talk begins at 7 p.m. Friday. The museum is located at 900 W. Second St.
Pelton, who earned his doctorate from the University of Wyoming, has been state archaeologist since November. He primarily researches the early prehistory of hunter-gatherers in the High Plains and Rocky Mountains, but also researches global human dispersal and geochronology.
Pelton has conducted archaeology solely in Wyoming for the last seven years and maintains excavations at several Paleoindian archaeological sites around the state.
Up to 30 people will be allowed to attend the talk. For more information, call 307-682-5273 or visit rockpilemuseum.com.
Have a brew while looking at cars
Gillette Main Street is combining its annual Summer Brewfest Car and Bike Show into one event this year.
People can look at cars while enjoying a beverage and some live music from 2-10 p.m. Saturday on the Third Street Plaza.
At last year’s car show, people brought vehicles ranging from a 1957 Chevy Bel Air to Corvettes.
This year’s Brewfest Car and Bike Show begins at 1 p.m. with a show lineup at Gillette College, followed by a parade at 1:30 to downtown. Also on the agenda:
- Bike show from 1:30-5 p.m.
- Car show from 2-6 p.m.
- Veterans recognition at 3 p.m.
- Brewfest from 3-7 p.m.
- Live music from 5-10 p.m.
Enjoy an evening of bingo Monday
The Campbell County Public Library in Wright is hosting a family bingo night at 5 p.m. Monday.
The library is located at 305 Wright Blvd.
For more information, call 307-464-0500.
Mobile food pantry returns to Gillette
The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ mobile food pantry will be back in Gillette from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 26 at Cam-plex.
There will be enough food to feed 900-1,000 families, according to the food bank.
Monthly book talks to resume Sept. 29
The Campbell County Public Library’s Wright Branch is resuming its monthly book discussions this month.
At 5 p.m. Sept. 29, readers will discuss Matt Haig’s “How to Stop Time.”
The library is located at 305 Wright Blvd.
For more information, call 307-464-0500.
Antique show coming to Cam-plex in Oct.
The Powder River Antiques and Crafts Bonanza will be in the Cam-plex Energy Hall Ballroom just before Halloween.
People can shop for those early holiday gifts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 25.
For more information, contact Lucas Fralick at lcfresearch42@gmail.com.
Boo-fest will return to downtown Gillette
Children and their families can walk downtown in their favorite Halloween costumes again this year.
Gillette Main Street’s sixth annual Boo-fest and Trick-or-Treat is from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 31 on Gillette Avenue by the Third Street Plaza.
Play starring Sally Field to be shown at Cam-plex
Cam-plex will continue its digital performance series by showing Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons” at the Cam-plex Heritage Center Theater in November.
The play stars Sally Field and Bill Pullman.
The story takes place in the United States in 1947 at the start of the country’s post-World War II economic boom when Joe and Kate Keller had just built a home and established a successful business. But they struggle when secrets begin to emerge that force them to address serious issues like denial, greed and repentance.
The revival is directed by Jeremy Herrin.
“All My Sons” will the shown at 7 p.m. Nov. 13. Tickets are $13 for adults and $8 for children, seniors and military.
