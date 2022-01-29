Sage Kohr and Emily Mcelvery of Gillette were named to the Dean’s List at Montana State University by earning at least a 3.5 GPA for the fall semester while taking at least 12 credit hours.
Rico Imus of Gillette has been named to the dean’s list at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, for the fall semester by earning at least a 3.5 GPA as a full-time student.
Frederick Hall of Gillette earned a Master of Arts degree in special education at the end of the fall semester at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
Peyton Roswadovski of Gillette was named to the President’s Honor Roll Northwest College in Powell by earning a perfect 4.0 GPA taking at least 12 semester hours of college-level coursework.
Named to the Vice President’s Honor Roll from Gillette were Brendan Boyd, Elsa Clark, Kindee Lewis, Zachary Ross, Cody Shrum and Elizabeth Wood.
Riley Mitchell of Gillette was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Mary, in Bismarck, North Dakota, for the fall semester by earning a 3.50 or better GPA while carrying at least 12 credit hours.
