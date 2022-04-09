ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with string cheese
Tuesday: Craisin oatmeal with healthy round
Wednesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy
Thursday: Breakfast burrito with skillet potatoes
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with string cheese
Tuesday: Craisin oatmeal with healthy round
Wednesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy
Thursday: Breakfast burrito with skillet potatoes
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Breakfast burrito
Wednesday: Blueberry or chocolate muffin with Go-gurt
Thursday: Mini waffles
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Italian meatballs with marinara, garlic veggies and bread stick
Tuesday: Egg roll with fried rice
Wednesday: Chicken strips with mac-n-cheese
Thursday: Corn dog with funnel cake and strawberry ice cream
Friday: Scalloped potatoes-n-ham with sweet corn and roll; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Pepperoni calzone with garlic veggies
Tuesday: Super nachos with refried beans
Wednesday: Ham-n-cheese sub sandwich with potato chips
Thursday: Corn dog with funnel cake and Go-gurt
Friday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.