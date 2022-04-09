ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with string cheese

Tuesday: Craisin oatmeal with healthy round

Wednesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy

Thursday: Breakfast burrito with skillet potatoes

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with string cheese

Tuesday: Craisin oatmeal with healthy round

Wednesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy

Thursday: Breakfast burrito with skillet potatoes

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Breakfast burrito

Wednesday: Blueberry or chocolate muffin with Go-gurt

Thursday: Mini waffles

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Italian meatballs with marinara, garlic veggies and bread stick

Tuesday: Egg roll with fried rice

Wednesday: Chicken strips with mac-n-cheese

Thursday: Corn dog with funnel cake and strawberry ice cream

Friday: Scalloped potatoes-n-ham with sweet corn and roll; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Pepperoni calzone with garlic veggies

Tuesday: Super nachos with refried beans

Wednesday: Ham-n-cheese sub sandwich with potato chips

Thursday: Corn dog with funnel cake and Go-gurt

Friday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie

