LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Chicken breast, wild rice, Cali blend veggies and Butterfinger pudding
Tuesday: Swiss steak, baked potato, peas and dinner roll and chocolate chip cookies
Wednesday: Chicken Cobb salad with bacon and egg, veggie soup and rice pudding
Thursday: Ham, sweet potato, country blend veggies, dinner roll and cherry pie
Friday: Cabbage roll casserole, bread, lemon lime Jell-O salad and Christmas cookie
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing.
Tuesday: 9 a.m., painting; 10 a.m., movement class, computer class; 12:45, pinochle group; 7 p.m., Potter & Co. Christmas program.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., First Gold, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 11 a.m., WYO Vision; noon, Security State Bank ice cream social; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge.
Thursday: 10 a.m., painting, movement class; 12:45 p.m., bingo.
Friday: Christmas Sweater Day; 9 a.m. quilting with Leona, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.