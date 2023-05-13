ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Chorizo scrambled eggs with breakfast potatoes
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with breakfast potatoes
Thursday: Apple cinnamon oatmeal with toast
Friday: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown patty
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Chorizo scrambled eggs with breakfast potatoes
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with breakfast potatoes
Thursday: Apple cinnamon oatmeal with toast
Friday: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown patty
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges
Tuesday: Barbecue ribs with baked beans and cheddar corn bread
Wednesday: Chicken bacon Alfredo or meat lovers pizza with garlic veggies; Westwood, sack lunch
Thursday: Roast pork with mashed potatoes and gravy and roll
Friday: Italian sausage lasagna with garlic bread; Westwood, no school
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken fried rice with fortune cookie
Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich with sweet corn
Wednesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
Thursday: Toasted ham sandwich with tomato soup
Friday: Walking taco with Tajin black beans
