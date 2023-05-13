ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Chorizo scrambled eggs with breakfast potatoes

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with breakfast potatoes

Thursday: Apple cinnamon oatmeal with toast

Friday: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown patty

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges

Tuesday: Barbecue ribs with baked beans and cheddar corn bread

Wednesday: Chicken bacon Alfredo or meat lovers pizza with garlic veggies; Westwood, sack lunch

Thursday: Roast pork with mashed potatoes and gravy and roll

Friday: Italian sausage lasagna with garlic bread; Westwood, no school

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken fried rice with fortune cookie

Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich with sweet corn

Wednesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

Thursday: Toasted ham sandwich with tomato soup

Friday: Walking taco with Tajin black beans

