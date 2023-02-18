LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Parmesan pork chops, french onion potatoes, steamed cabbage, fruit cocktail, M&M cookie
Tuesday: Olive Garden salad, zuppa Toscana soup, breadstick, pears, lemon bar
Wednesday: Bacon cheeseburger with fixings, baked beans, onion rings, blackberry crisp
Thursday: Beef stew, pickled beets, bread, cheese stick, strawberry Jell-O
Friday: Tuna melt, tomato soup, bread and butter pickle, watergate dessert
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; book club, 10-11 a.m.
Tuesday: painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.
Wednesday: ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Thursday: painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.
Friday: ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 9 pin tap, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.
