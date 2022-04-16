LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Meatball soup, beet, orange and lettuce salad, butterscotch pudding

Tuesday: Beef tortellini with red sauce, peas, garlic toast, lime Jell-O dessert

Wednesday: Hamburgers with fixings, baked beans, broccoli and cauliflower salad, pumpkin bar

Thursday: Southwest chicken (beans, corn, tomatoes) over rice, Asian coleslaw, applesauce, peanut butter cookie

Friday: Barbecue pork sandwich, chips, pasta corn salad, chocolate chip cookie, orange fluff dessert

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday:  9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-3:30 p.m., cribbage; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 12:30-2 p.m., crocheting/knitting

Tuesday:  9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-3:30 p.m., pinochle; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-3:30 p.m., bridge; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla

Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:15-3:30 p.m., Hand and Foot (cards); 12:15-1:15 p.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

