ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs
Thursday: Cereal or yogurt (4-day week schools: Maple long john)
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Cereal or yogurt
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs
Thursday: Cereal or yogurt
Friday: Maple long john
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Yogurt and Nutri-Grain
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Pancake in a bag
Friday: Muffin with cheese stick
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: General Tso's chicken with rice
Tuesday: Bacon cheeseburger with jalapeño bacon mac 'n' cheese
Wednesday: Supreme meat lovers pizza with cucumber and cottage cheese salad
Thursday: Meatball sub with black bean brownie and corn on the cob
Friday: Pancakes with cheesy scrambled eggs and sausage patty (Westwood: sack lunch)
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Turkey sub sandwich with baked chips
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza with yogurt cup
Wednesday: Orange chicken with rice
Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic bread and veggies
Friday: Meatballs with mashed potatoes, dinner roll and black bean brownies
