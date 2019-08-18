ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs

Thursday: Cereal or yogurt (4-day week schools: Maple long john)

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Cereal or yogurt

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs

Thursday: Cereal or yogurt

Friday: Maple long john

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Yogurt and Nutri-Grain

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Pancake in a bag

Friday: Muffin with cheese stick

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: General Tso's chicken with rice

Tuesday: Bacon cheeseburger with jalapeño bacon mac 'n' cheese

Wednesday: Supreme meat lovers pizza with cucumber and cottage cheese salad

Thursday: Meatball sub with black bean brownie and corn on the cob

Friday: Pancakes with cheesy scrambled eggs and sausage patty (Westwood: sack lunch)

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Turkey sub sandwich with baked chips

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza with yogurt cup

Wednesday: Orange chicken with rice

Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic bread and veggies

Friday: Meatballs with mashed potatoes, dinner roll and black bean brownies

