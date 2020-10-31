LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Salsa chicken, Mexican rice, mixed veggies, baked apples and garlic toast
Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese, macaroni salad, peach/pear medley and a chocolate chunk cookie
Wednesday: French bread pizza, cucumber tomato salad and tapioca pudding
Thursday: Taco salad, refried beans, chuckwagon corn and apple crisp
Friday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, five-way veggies, dinner roll and cake and ice cream
ACTIVITIES
Most activities are on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
