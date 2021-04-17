ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Yogurt

Thursday: Oatmeal

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini waffles

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Waffle in a bag

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with cinnamon bites

Friday: Blueberry muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: French toast sticks with sausage patty and hash browns

Tuesday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy and roll

Wednesday: Barbecue pork with pineapple cilantro rice

Thursday: Egg rolls with sesame Asian veggies

Friday: Ground beef taco casserole with Fritos; Westood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Meatball marinara bowl with breadstick

Tuesday: Breaded chicken sandwich with spudsters

Wednesday: Ham, turkey, bacon lettuce wrap with potato chips

Thursday: Chicken Tetrazzini with garlic bread

Friday: Pepperoni calzone with corn on the cob

