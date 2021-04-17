ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Yogurt
Thursday: Oatmeal
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini waffles
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Waffle in a bag
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with cinnamon bites
Friday: Blueberry muffin
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: French toast sticks with sausage patty and hash browns
Tuesday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy and roll
Wednesday: Barbecue pork with pineapple cilantro rice
Thursday: Egg rolls with sesame Asian veggies
Friday: Ground beef taco casserole with Fritos; Westood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Meatball marinara bowl with breadstick
Tuesday: Breaded chicken sandwich with spudsters
Wednesday: Ham, turkey, bacon lettuce wrap with potato chips
Thursday: Chicken Tetrazzini with garlic bread
Friday: Pepperoni calzone with corn on the cob
