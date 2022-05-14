LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Kielbasa and sauerkraut, baby carrots, whole ranch potatoes, rye bread, ambrosia
Tuesday: Goulash, corn, bread stick, mandarin oranges, butterscotch pudding (blood draw)
Wednesday: Beer battered cod, potato wedges, glazed carrots, pears, peanut butter cookie
Thursday: Lettuce, pea, bacon, egg salad, cheeseburger soup, long john, dark cherries (health fair)
Friday: Sloppy joes, potato salad, chips, fruit cocktail, lemon bar
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-4 p.m., cribbage; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 10-11 a.m., book club
Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards
Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-4 p.m., bridge; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla
Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards
Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:15-4 p.m., Hand and Foot (cards); 12:15-1:15 p.m., line dancing; 9 a.m-4 p.m., billiards
