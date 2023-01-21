ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Cheesy Chorizo with scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Pineapple mango smoothie with breakfast round
Thursday: Cinnamon bagel with strawberry Go-Gurt
Friday: Southwestern quiche with hash brown patty
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Cheesy Chorizo scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Pineapple mango smoothie with breakfast round
Thursday: Cinnamon bagel with strawberry Go-Gurt
Friday: Southwestern quiche with hash brown patty
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Walking taco with refried beans
Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich with potato salad
Wednesday: General Tso's chicken with rice
Thursday: Chicken Alfredo bake with bread sticks
Friday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with mozzarella bread sticks; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken bacon Alfredo pizza with bread stick
Tuesday: Walking taco with refried beans
Wednesday: Pulled pork with cheese fries
Thursday: Scalloped potatoes and ham with roll
Friday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
