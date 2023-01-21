ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Cheesy Chorizo with scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Pineapple mango smoothie with breakfast round

Thursday: Cinnamon bagel with strawberry Go-Gurt

Friday: Southwestern quiche with hash brown patty

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Cheesy Chorizo scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Pineapple mango smoothie with breakfast round

Thursday: Cinnamon bagel with strawberry Go-Gurt

Friday: Southwestern quiche with hash brown patty

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Walking taco with refried beans

Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich with potato salad

Wednesday: General Tso's chicken with rice

Thursday: Chicken Alfredo bake with bread sticks

Friday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with mozzarella bread sticks; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken bacon Alfredo pizza with bread stick

Tuesday: Walking taco with refried beans

Wednesday: Pulled pork with cheese fries

Thursday: Scalloped potatoes and ham with roll

Friday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

