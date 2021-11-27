ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Strawberry bagel
Tuesday: Cereal
Wednesday: Pancake on a stick
Thursday: Craisin oatmeal
Friday: Long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Strawberry bagel
Tuesday: Cereal
Wednesday: Pancake on a stick
Thursday: Craisin oatmeal
Friday: Long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: French toast in a bag
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Scooby snack
Friday: Doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Egg rolls with fried rice
Tuesday: Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with tator tots
Wednesday: Super nacho with churro and refried beans
Thursday: Barbecue pork sandwich with sweet potato fries
Friday: Pancakes with sausage patty; Westwood: sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Breakfast pizza with yogurt cup
Tuesday: Taco burger with tator tots
Wednesday: Pepperoni calzone with garlic bread
Thursday: Meatballs with mashed potatoes and gravy, roll
Friday: Chicken strips with mac 'n' cheese
