ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Strawberry bagel

Tuesday: Cereal

Wednesday: Pancake on a stick

Thursday: Craisin oatmeal

Friday: Long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: French toast in a bag

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Scooby snack

Friday: Doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Egg rolls with fried rice

Tuesday: Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with tator tots

Wednesday: Super nacho with churro and refried beans

Thursday: Barbecue pork sandwich with sweet potato fries

Friday: Pancakes with sausage patty; Westwood: sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Breakfast pizza with yogurt cup

Tuesday: Taco burger with tator tots

Wednesday: Pepperoni calzone with garlic bread

Thursday: Meatballs with mashed potatoes and gravy, roll

Friday: Chicken strips with mac 'n' cheese

