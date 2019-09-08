Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Cloudy early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds this afternoon. High around 70F. SE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.