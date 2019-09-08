ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Early riser
Thursday: Cereal or yogurt
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Breakfast pizza
Tuesday: Cereal or yogurt
Wednesday: Pancake on a stick
Thursday: Cereal or yogurt
Friday: Maple long john
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Breakfast burrito
Wednesday: Yogurt and Nutri-Grain
Thursday: Cereal crunch bar
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Honey sriracha chicken thighs with wild rice
Tuesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Wednesday: Philly cheese steak with Italian pasta salad
Thursday: Chicken strips with baked mac and cheese
Friday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Soft tacos with Spanish rice
Tuesday: Pancakes with sausage patty
Wednesday: All-beef hot dog with baked beans
Thursday: Baked mac and cheese with ham slider
Friday: Roasted chicken thigh with mashed potatoes, gravy and dinner roll
