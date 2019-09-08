ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Early riser

Thursday: Cereal or yogurt

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Breakfast pizza

Tuesday: Cereal or yogurt

Wednesday: Pancake on a stick

Thursday: Cereal or yogurt

Friday: Maple long john

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Breakfast burrito

Wednesday: Yogurt and Nutri-Grain

Thursday: Cereal crunch bar

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Honey sriracha chicken thighs with wild rice

Tuesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Wednesday: Philly cheese steak with Italian pasta salad

Thursday: Chicken strips with baked mac and cheese

Friday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Soft tacos with Spanish rice

Tuesday: Pancakes with sausage patty

Wednesday: All-beef hot dog with baked beans

Thursday: Baked mac and cheese with ham slider

Friday: Roasted chicken thigh with mashed potatoes, gravy and dinner roll

