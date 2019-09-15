LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Fish sticks, mac and cheese, three-bean salad, Mandarin orange dessert and peanut butter cookie
Tuesday: Cobb salad with dressing, vegetable beef soup and peaches
Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, corn and lemon bar
Thursday: Italian chicken pasta casserole, chuckwagon corn, wheat bread and strawberry shortcake
Friday: Pancakes, sausage links, omelet, hash browns and juice cup
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing.
Tuesday: 9 a.m., painting, Healthy 4 You class; 10 a.m., movement class, computer class; 12:45 p.m., pinochle group; 5:30-7:30 p.m., evening outreach.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., First Gold, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 9:30 a.m., computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 11 a.m., WyoVision; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge; 1 p.m., caregiver support.
Thursday: 10 a.m., painting, movement with laughter class; 11:45 a.m., fraud with Devon; 12:45 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., bridge.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting with Leona, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., Senior Singers; 11:15, POW/MIA presentation.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
