LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Salsa pork chop, french onion potatoes, five-way vegetables, pears, doughnut
Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, dinner roll, fruit pizza
Wednesday: Chicken a'la king over biscuit, pickled beets, tropical fruit, lemon bar
Thursday: Taco salad, pinto beans, baked apples, funnel fries
Friday: Shrimp scampi, broccoli, garlic toast, grape dessert
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-3:30 p.m., cribbage; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 12:30-2 p.m., crocheting/knitting
Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-3:30 p.m., pinochle; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards
Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-3:30 p.m., bridge; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 11 a.m.-noon, audiologist
Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards
Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:15-3:30 p.m., Hand and Foot (cards); 12:15-1:15 p.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards
