LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Salsa pork chop, french onion potatoes, five-way vegetables, pears, doughnut

Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, dinner roll, fruit pizza

Wednesday: Chicken a'la king over biscuit, pickled beets, tropical fruit, lemon bar

Thursday: Taco salad, pinto beans, baked apples, funnel fries

Friday: Shrimp scampi, broccoli, garlic toast, grape dessert

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday:  9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-3:30 p.m., cribbage; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 12:30-2 p.m., crocheting/knitting

Tuesday:  9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-3:30 p.m., pinochle; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-3:30 p.m., bridge; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 11 a.m.-noon, audiologist

Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:15-3:30 p.m., Hand and Foot (cards); 12:15-1:15 p.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.