ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Oatmeal

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Waffle in a bag

Wednesday: Yogurt with Scooby snack

Thursday: Strawberry bagel

Friday: Mini cinnamon doughnuts

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Green eggs and ham with toast, jelly and hash browns

Tuesday: Citrus herb chicken pasta with garlic bread

Wednesday: Hard or soft shell beef tacos with refried beans

Thursday: Barbecue pork, cheese fries with breadstick

Friday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, roll with green beans (Westwood: sack lunch)

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Green eggs and ham with toast and jelly

Tuesday: Cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges

Wednesday: Chicken nachos with refried beans

Thursday: Breakfast burrito with hash browns

Friday: Sausage or cheese pizza with cottage cheese and Oreos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.