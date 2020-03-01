ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Oatmeal
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Waffle in a bag
Wednesday: Yogurt with Scooby snack
Thursday: Strawberry bagel
Friday: Mini cinnamon doughnuts
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Green eggs and ham with toast, jelly and hash browns
Tuesday: Citrus herb chicken pasta with garlic bread
Wednesday: Hard or soft shell beef tacos with refried beans
Thursday: Barbecue pork, cheese fries with breadstick
Friday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, roll with green beans (Westwood: sack lunch)
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Green eggs and ham with toast and jelly
Tuesday: Cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges
Wednesday: Chicken nachos with refried beans
Thursday: Breakfast burrito with hash browns
Friday: Sausage or cheese pizza with cottage cheese and Oreos
