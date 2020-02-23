LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Turkey and cheese wrap, chips, ambrosia and chocolate chip cookie

Tuesday: Cod loin, long-grain wild rice, three-way veggies, muffin and vanilla pudding

Wednesday: Southwest chicken salad with dressing, broccoli cheese soup and an apple turnover

Thursday: Smoked chicken wings, potato salad, corn on the cob and cherry crisp

Friday: Lasagna, green beans, garlic bread, peaches and brownies

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed.

Monday:  9 a.m., yoga, quilting; 9:25 a.m., walking; 9:30 a.m., Healthy U; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, cribbage, crochet group.

Tuesday:  9 a.m., painting; 9:30 a.m., Healthy U; 10 a.m., movement class, computer class; 12:45, pinochle group; 5:30 p.m., evening outreach.

Wednesday:  9 a.m., yoga, ceramics; 9:30 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge.

Thursday: 9 a.m., painting; 10 a.m., movement class; 12:45 p.m., bingo; 2:15 p.m., line dancing.

Friday: 9 a.m. quilting, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking.

The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.